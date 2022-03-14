Maori Public Law Barristers Establish Virtual Chambers

Bernadette Roka Arapere (left) was formerly Crown Counsel in Public Law at the Crown Law Office and Rohario Murray (right) joins the Chambers from the Ministry for the Environment having previously worked as Crown Counsel in the Treaty team at Crown Law.

The barristers have expertise in Public and Administrative Law, litigation and dispute resolution, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Māori Legal Matters and Environmental Law. Both barristers are speakers of Te Reo Māori and have authentic knowledge of tikanga Māori.

The virtual nature of Kōkiri Chambers allows their barristers to stay connected and available to assist their clients with their legal matters wherever they may be located., according to a Law Society release.

