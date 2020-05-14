LawFuel

Mediator Geoff Sharp Appointed to UN Ombudsman Advisory Board

Leading Wellington lawyer and mediator Geoff Sharp, who also practices his mediation work in Singapore and London, has been appointed to the International Advisory Board of the Office of the Ombudsman for United Nations Funds and Programmes, having oversight of the Ombudsman’s Global Mediation Panel.

He joins a global group of mediators and academics on the Board; Lela Porter Love (USA), Karl Mackie CBE (UK), Camilo Azcarate (Colombia), Nadja Alexander (Singapore), Jalal (Jil) EL AHDAB (Lebanon/France), Elena KOLTSAKI (Greece) and Laila Ollapally (India).

