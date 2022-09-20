Merger-Wave Sees White & Case Introduce New Antitrust Partner in Sydney

Powered by LawFuel – Global law firm White & Case LLP has expanded its Global Antitrust Practice with the addition of Stefanie Benson as a partner in Sydney.

“The antitrust environment in the Asia-Pacific region continues to intensify,” said White & Case partner Mark Gidley, Head of the Global Antitrust Practice. “The current merger wave impacts core Australian sectors such as energy, infrastructure and technology. This wave requires in-country experience, and the addition of Stefanie will allow us to advocate for companies in Australia and Asia-Pacific and coordinate with our global merger practice.”

Stefanie advises domestic and international clients on the antitrust aspects of complex mergers and joint ventures, antitrust investigations and enforcement matters, as well as infrastructure access and obtaining regulatory clearances across the Asia-Pacific region. She has experience advising clients in a number of sectors, including technology, financial services, energy and resources, ports, rail, aviation, health, agriculture and food manufacturing. Stefanie joins White & Case from Allen & Overy, where she was counsel.

“Stefanie has a strong merger control background, advising on the Australian antitrust elements of global M&A activity as well as on the application of antitrust laws across the Asia-Pacific region,” said White & Case partner Joanne Draper, Regional Section Head Asia-Pacific EIPAF & Disputes. “Her experience of newly established antitrust regimes in Asia-Pacific and the complex Australian merger clearance regime makes her a huge asset to the Firm and our clients.”

Partner Donald Baker, a member of White & Case’s global Executive Committee, added: “As we consolidate our position in Australia after five years in the market, we are focused on broadening our M&A and wider corporate capabilities and deepening our disputes bench so that we are best placed to advise clients in our traditional sectors of strength in the country, such as energy and infrastructure, as well as targeting important additional industries, such as technology. Our addition of Stefanie will support our recent investments in our M&A and energy capabilities and enable us to better support our clients in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region on their antitrust and regulatory requirements.”