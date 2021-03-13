Minters’ CEO Leaves After Email Firestorm

Minter Ellison CEO Anette Kimmitt has left the firm she headed following her email to staff about partner Peter Bartlett acting for Australian Attorney General Christian Porter who faced rape allegations.

MinterEllison’s chairman, David O’Brien, told staff via an email sent on Wednesday that Kimmitt had left, and would be replaced in an acting capacity by managing partner Virginia Briggs. er.

“I am writing to let you know that we have mutually agreed with Annette Kimmitt, our chief executive officer and managing partner of the firm since 2018, that she will leave the firm on 10 March 2021,” O’Brien said in the email.

“We have thanked Annette for her years of service and dedication and wished her well for the future.

“During her time at MinterEllison, among her many achievements, Annette led our firm successfully through the pandemic, for which we are most grateful.”

On 3 March, Kimmitt sent an email to the firm’s more than 2,500 staff titled “CONFIDENTIAL – High profile matter”. The night before Porter who was expected to break his silence regarding the allegations the following day.

Kimmitt wrote: “You have no doubt all read, heard and seen the press today that one of our partners is acting on a high profile matter.

“Unfortunately, like you, I only became aware last night that the firm is acting, through Twitter and media reports.

“The acceptance of this matter did not go through the firm’s due consultation or approval processes. Had it done so we would have considered the matter through the lens of our purpose and our values.”