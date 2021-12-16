Minters Chief Missed ‘Fun’ Of The Office As She Seeks Return of the Remote Workers

Minters has had an interesting year in Australia with the scandal involving former CEO Annette Kimmitt, but it has ended the year with a more pleasant and reflective musing from the firm’s leader Virginia Briggs who has expressed her feeling on missing the “fun” of the office and seeking the return of “the superstars in the middle” to join her there.

The Financial Times reported that younger lawyers and partners were the keenest to return to the office after lockdown woes and she expressed her desire to communicate the advantages of working from the office.

“Why you need to return to the office is about collaboration and connection. I don’t think there is any substitute for the connection. With teams, for law firms in particular, it’s so much about development and learning.

“People have done a terrific job remotely during COVID, but there’s no substitute for that face-to-face learning, that incidental learning from overhearing conversations, being grabbed into a client meeting, so you can see how more senior practitioners perform,” she told the AFR.

The ability to work face-to-face was an easier way to create the ‘fun’ and inspiration than working remotely.