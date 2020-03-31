Modern Slavery is A Growing Problem Across the World

53 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

4-5.co.nz – Inextricably linked with organised crime groups, it covers a far wider range of social problems in the UK and elsewhere than is often appreciated including county lines drugs, gangs and child sexual exploitation, gun and knife crime and even social housing.

Our innovative work with police, local authorities and other partner agencies has successfully disrupted organised crime groups in a variety of different situations, making use of civil and criminal remedies to achieve bespoke solutions and help create the space for successful criminal interventions.

Our group of specialist barristers ensure the work we do gets to the heart of problems by way of targeted interventions designed to disrupt and prevent these activities.

Here at 4-5 we are leaning into the wider debate; we actively encourage and indeed welcome ongoing discussion regarding this specialist area of our work and firmly believe that together we can make a real difference to communities and individuals.





This initiative is led by Chambers’ Chief Executive, Vicky Thompson and Senior Clerk, Emily Martin. If you have any enquiries, please contact clerks@4-5.co.uk or telephone on 0203 819 8725.