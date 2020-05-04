Morrison & Foerster Adds Tax Partner in London

LONDON (May 4, 2020) – Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce that Sophie Allen has joined its London office as a partner in the Tax Department. Ms. Allen brings to the firm extensive experience advising on the U.K. and international tax aspects of private equity and M&A transactions.

Ms. Allen’s arrival closely follows the additions of equity derivatives partner Polly Ehrman, high yield partner Matthew Dunlap, and white collar partners Gareth Rees QC and Hayley Ichilcik, who have all joined the London office since the start of 2020. Further, she is the fifth Tax partner to join the firm in the past two years, following in the footsteps of Jay Blaivas and Anthony Carbone in 2018, and Ann Becchina and Ron Aizen in 2019, who all joined the New York office. Ms. Allen’s joining also comes after the addition last month of New York-based Global Corporate Department co-chair Mitchell Presser, who has 30 years of experience in private equity and M&A transactions.

“We have been strategically focused on building top tier M&A and private equity capabilities in London in recent years,” said Paul Friedman, Morrison & Foerster’s managing partner for Europe. “Sophie’s addition is the direct result of the growth of these transactional practices, and our clients’ increasing needs for specialized tax advice in connection with their cross-border M&A, private equity, and real estate matters.”

Ms. Allen’s practice focuses on providing tax-related advice in the context of cross-border investments and divestments. Her expertise spans credit, restructuring, debt finance, and capital markets transactions as well as fund, carry, and co-investment arrangements.

“Sophie is an impressive lawyer with a great reputation and brand in the private equity community,” said Tony Carbone, co-chair of the firm’s Global Tax Department. “Sophie’s joining adds to our Tax bench strength in London and globally, and will contribute to supporting our clients’ increasingly cross-border needs.”

Ms. Allen’s recent notable transactions include advising Bain Capital in connection with all tax workstreams on the c.$4 billion acquisition of 60% of the Kantar group from WPP, TowerBrook Capital Partners on the €400 million refinancing of the OVH group, and a private equity house on its majority investment in the Viroclinics group.

“I am excited to join Morrison & Foerster’s premier platform, renowned for its cross-border transactional work,” said Ms. Allen. “The firm is an ideal fit for my practice, especially given the recent expansion of the London Private Equity and M&A practices in London, and the significant momentum the office has sustained over the past several years.”

Ms. Allen is admitted to practice as a solicitor in England & Wales.