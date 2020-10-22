Morrison & Foerster Included in Law360 Glass Ceiling Report on Law Firm Gender Diversity

Morrison & Foerster has been included in Law360’s Glass Ceiling Report once again in 2020 for the firm’s support of gender diversity. Named one of the top 10 firms in the 601+ attorneys’ category, the firm has received the recognition based on two measures: the percentage of female attorneys at the firm and the percentage of female equity partners.

As highlighted in the report, MoFo’s percentage of female attorneys stands at 40.6%, compared with an average of 37.3% for all firms surveyed, and the firm’s percentage of female equity partners stands at 29.5%, compared with 22.2% for all surveyed firms.

Further, MoFo was recognized as one of the “Ceiling Smashers” once again this year, a list of firms that have the highest representation of women in their equity partnerships. The firm’s percentage of female equity partners is the third highest in the 601+ attorneys’ category.

In the non-scoring categories, MoFo scored the highest “under percentage of executive committee representation” (50%) and second-highest under “percentage of female minority attorneys” (16.1%), compared with firms of our size. Law360 reviewed data from more than 300 firms to develop the ranking.