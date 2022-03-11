Morrison & Foerster Lawyer Named in NAWL Rising Star List 2022

Morrison & Foerster – Powered by LawFuel – San Francisco Partner Bonnie Lau was named to the National Association of Women Lawyers’ (NAWL) Rising List for 2022. The women attorneys selected for the NAWL Rising List are recognized for their work and advocacy helping women advance in their careers in the legal profession and/or fighting to advance womens’ rights under the law.

Bonnie has a track record of outstanding professional achievements and an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. Bonnie is a leader on diversity and inclusion and devotes herself to advancing and creating opportunities for women, minority and LGBTQ+ attorneys. This year, she is serving as co-chair of the Women’s Leadership Network for the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA), incoming co-chair of the Board of ABA Women.Connected, and outgoing chair of the Alumni Executive Council for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD).

Beyond her extensive diversity and inclusion work, Bonnie is a dynamic litigator who has defended dozens of class actions, multidistrict litigations, and enforcement proceedings in federal and state courts across the country, focusing primarily on antitrust, unfair competition, RICO, and intellectual property claims. She has tried several bench and jury trials to verdict, and recently served as lead trial counsel in an antitrust class action jury trial that was resolved on terms extremely favorable to her client. Bonnie leverages her almost 15 years of experience in civil and criminal antitrust litigation and investigations to advise clients across a range of industries that face government scrutiny, including technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.

NAWL strives to provide leadership, a collective voice, and essential resources to advance women in the legal profession and advocate for the equality of women under the law. Since 1899, NAWL has been empowering women in the legal profession, cultivating a diverse membership dedicated to equality, mutual support, and collective success. NAWL’s mid-year meeting will take place virtually on March 10-11, 2022, and will offer both professional development opportunities and skills training to help women in all fields of legal practice thrive in their careers.