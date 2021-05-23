Movies to Trusts: New Zealand’s Top 5 Jobs This Week Show NZ Law Job Diversity and Variety

The range of New Zealand legal roles continues to grow, providing opportunities for lawyers across a spectrum of legal positions. Among the top legal roles listed on LawFuel’s law jobs network are a diverse range of in-house, private and public law positions reflecting the ability of a law degree and experience to provide multiple opportunities for lawyers.
1. Commerce Commission Legal Counsel, Credit
This is a role that reports to the General Counsel and involves leading the Commission’s Credit legal team in the provision of high-quality legal services. Working with the General Counsel as a valued member of the Legal Services Leadership Team and also be an active member of the leadership team for the Credit Branch.
2. Warner Media In-House legal role
Working with this major global media brand provides major opportunities for a lawyer seeking a challenging and interestingly diverse range of work.
3. Trust Lawyer – Auckland
This trust opportunity provides a chance to join the Trusts team at Davenports Law as an Associate, where you can continue to build and refine your skills under the supervision of the firm’s Director, who is a leading Trusts & Asset Planning specialist.
4. Commercial Lawyer, Hamilton
Working at the firm’s Cambridge office with a variety of property and commercial work, including commercial property transactions, property development, business sales and purchases, financing and refinancing transactions.
5. AbuseinCare – Auckland
This important Commission handles some highly sensitive issues and provides an opportunity open until 2023 and with further secondment opportunities. The role involving leading a team of solicitors on investigations, and assist with legal analysis, drafting, document management, and research.
Check the latest varied and interesting LawFuel legal roles listed daily on LawFuel.