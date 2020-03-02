Multiple Instagram Accounts by Cyberstalker Threatening Shooting Victims Receives a Jail Term

LawFuel News – MIAMI –Brandon Michael Fleury, 22, of Santa Ana, California, was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison today for cyberstalking and sending a kidnapping threat to families of victims of a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, announced U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of the FBI’s Miami Field Office.
According to evidence introduced during the South Florida jury trial, Fleury used thirteen different Instagram accounts, using aliases including alleged Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, and others, to target families and friends of Parkland shooting victims with messages over the course of three weeks between Dec. 22, 2018 and Jan. 11, 2019.
Many of the messages, including ones written under usernames referring to Cruz and containing Cruz’s profile picture, taunted the message recipients about the deaths of loved ones in the Parkland shooting. On Dec. 25, 2018, Fleury, sent a message stating, “I’m your abductor I’m kidnapping you fool.” On Jan. 9, 10, and 11, 2019, Fleury continued to harass, intimidate, and threaten the message recipients from multiple Instagram accounts. These included messages sent under the username “the.douglas.shooter,” and using a profile picture of Nikolas Cruz. These messages included statements like, “With the power of my AR-15, you all die,” and “With the power of my AR-15, I take your loved ones away from you PERMANENTLY.”
After examining Fleury’s tablets, law enforcement found thousands of saved images of Ted Bundy, images of the targeted victims, and saved screenshots of the messages that he had sent the victims.
Fleury was convicted of interstate transmission of a threat to kidnap, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c), and interstate cyberstalking, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2261A (Case No. 19cr60056). He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rudolfo A. Ruiz II to 60 months as to Counts 1-3 to run concurrently and 6 months as to Count 4, to run consecutive to Counts 1-3.
U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the investigatory efforts of the FBI’s South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and Broward Sheriff’s Office in this matter. U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan also thanked the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office and task force members. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ajay Alexander.
Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or on http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov
Latest LawFuel News
- Russell McVeagh Expands Property & Construction TeamPowered by LawFuel – Russell McVeagh recently added three senior members to its team, with … Read more
- New Partners, Counsel & Associates at Bell GullyPowered by LawFuel – Bell Gully is delighted to announce the appointment of three new … Read more
- Multiple Instagram Accounts by Cyberstalker Threatening Shooting Victims Receives a Jail TermLawFuel News – MIAMI –Brandon Michael Fleury, 22, of Santa Ana, California, was sentenced to … Read more
- Buchalter Elevates Three Attorneys to ShareholderPowered by LawFuel – Buchalter is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Casey, Harumi … Read more
- Allen & Overy Announce Re-Election of Wim Dejonghe For Second TermPowered by LawFuel – Allen & Overy LLP today announced that Wim Dejonghe has been … Read more
- Public Transportation Accidents and LiabilityMost metropolitan areas in the United States are fortunate to have several public transportation options. … Read more
- Barnes & Thornburg Adds Corporate Partner in Indianapolis OfficePowered by LawFuel – INDIANAPOLIS – Tiffany D. Presley, an experienced commercial transactions and supply … Read more
- Former Herbert Smith Litigator in London Rejoins Russell McVeaghAcclaimed former Herbert Smith litigator joins Russell McVeagh
- Hinshaw Adds Five Lawyer Group to Consumer Financial Services Practice in New YorkBrian S. McGrath & Victor Matthews Join as Partners along with Three Associates Team Brings … Read more
- Michael Diaz Jr. Supports The CABA Gala With Style And DignitySome glittery social affairs can leave guests guarding their wallets while suffering from heartburn, inane … Read more
Leave a Reply