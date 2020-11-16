New Counsels at Clifford ChanceCli

Clifford Chance is delighted to announce that Adelina Prokop and Mateusz Chruściak were promoted to Counsels on 1 November 2020.

Adelina Prokop is an advocate who focuses on dispute resolution in commercial, financial and international law. Adelina specialises in particular in investment arbitration.

Adelina has vast experience acting for clients in court and arbitration proceedings gained in Clifford Chance’s Warsaw and London offices. She acts for foreign investors in international investment arbitration. She has acted in arbitration proceedings in Paris, London, Geneva, Brussels and Warsaw. She represents banks, financial institutions and auditors before the common courts and the Court of Justice of the EU. She has also advised clients from the energy, telecommunications, infrastructure and real estate sectors, as well as in disputes concerning unfair competition and M&A. According to independent legal directory Legal 500 EMEA, Adelina is a recommended lawyer in dispute resolution in Poland. Who’s Who Legal considers her as a Future Leader in arbitration in Poland.

Mateusz Chruściak is an advocate who specialises in finance, trading in receivables, securitization and unfunded credit protection instruments.

Mateusz has vast experience advising companies and financial institutions on corporate finance (including acquisition finance and project finance), restructuring transactions in the construction, energy, heavy industry and FMCG sectors and in transactions concerning the transfer of receivables. He focuses on transactions involving the sale of corporate debt (including portfolio transactions and secondary debt trading), sale of non-performing loans, securitizations (including true sale securitizations and synthetic securitizations), factoring, derivative instruments with physical delivery and other transactions related to the assignment of receivables. In 2019 he was a member of the structured debt team at Clifford Chance London, which advised on private and public securitization transactions (including transactions involving CMBS, RMBS and consumer loans).