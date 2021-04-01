New Morrison & Foerster Report to Assist General Counsel in Uncertain Times

“Leading with Influence” is a new research study Morrison & Foerster has completed in partnership with Global Leaders in Law, aimed at helping you, our global GC community, lead and thrive as you juggle increasingly complex roles, in uncertain times. Over 150 global legal executives participated in this comprehensive study to understand the competencies crucial to you—the GC of the future.

Leading with Influence was written with you in mind. As part of an ongoing commitment to supporting the professional growth of legal leaders, Global Leaders in Law and Morrison & Foerster have partnered to create Leading with Influence, a new research study aimed at highlighting the most significant areas of development and drivers of change for today’s general counsels (GC).

For the study, we have collaborated with leadership experts from Lazarus & Maverick, a

global leadership development and high-performance executive coaching consultancy, to conduct both qualitative and quantitative research that shines a light on the game-changing competencies required for the GC of the future.

THE FUTURE-FIT GC



If you have recently wondered how to keep all the plates spinning or how to stay ahead of the game, you are in good company. Many legal leaders are reflecting

on their increasingly complex roles in increasingly complex times. This report is designed to help you explore your own formula for success in order to effectively lead with influence in uncertain times.

