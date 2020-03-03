New Partners, Counsel & Associates at Bell Gully

Powered by LawFuel – Bell Gully is delighted to announce the appointment of three new partners, two special counsel, a consultant and two senior associates. The new partners are experienced corporate lawyer Jennifer Coote, (pictured) competition and OIO specialist Glenn Shewan, and accomplished projects and real estate lawyer Toni Forrest.

“We are pleased to welcome Jennifer, Glenn and Toni to the partnership. The trio have contributed significantly to the firm over a long period of time, working on some of the largest matters in New Zealand and internationally. All have outstanding reputations in their respective fields and will add new skills to the partnership,” Bell Gully chair Anna Buchly said.

“Jennifer is a well-respected corporate lawyer both in New Zealand and around the world, having performed important roles in a number of significant recent transactions including the sale of Formica Group by Fletcher Building and the sale of Vodafone New Zealand by the Vodafone Group.

“Glenn, a special counsel since 2018, is vastly experienced across competition law and regulatory matters, advising on many of New Zealand’s major transactions, cartel, misuse of market power and the Commission’s first ever market study. Glenn recently acted on high profile competition matters including the sale of Vodafone to a consortium of Brookfield and Infratil and GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of pharmaceutical brands from Pfizer. He is also an industry leader in New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Act process.

“As part of our growing projects and real estate practice, Toni is a trusted advisor to several of Bell Gully’s key clients including Wellington City Council, Ngāi Tahu and SkyCity Entertainment Group. Toni brings her background as a corporate lawyer to the department, providing valuable expertise to clients.”

The firm has also appointed two new special counsel – corporate contracting specialist Susannah Shaw and tax expert Campbell Pentney.

“Susannah has demonstrated over several years her expertise in the ICT sector as well as private and public sector contracting. Her appointment is well-deserved and reflects her considerable work in these fields,” Anna said.

“Campbell is a distinguished member of our tax department who specialises in indirect taxes and custom duties. In recent years, he has become one of the firm’s key personnel in emerging technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies – regularly speaking on these topics to media and at conferences.”

We are also pleased to announce senior solicitor Taylor Wood has been promoted to senior associate. Taylor is a member of the Auckland litigation department, with particular experience in construction and property matters. She acts for a wide variety of clients across contentious matters including regulatory investigations, product liability proceedings and adjudication proceedings.

The firm also welcomes two further appointments in the Wellington office. Consultant Kate Redgewell has rejoined the firm after five years at Transpower New Zealand, adding strength to our government and corporate team, including expertise in climate change.

“It’s exciting to welcome Kate back to Bell Gully. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the firm and our clients, particularly with her experience in the energy sector and as a senior in house lawyer,” Anna said.

We are also delighted to have senior associate Rupert Rouch join our Wellington corporate team.

“Rupert has a reputation as a talented and well respected corporate lawyer, working with some of New Zealand’s largest companies. We look forward to Rupert working with our clients and our corporate team.”

The Power Twitter List

Recently on LawFuel