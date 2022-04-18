New Plymouth Law Firm Continues Proud Tradition For Judicial Appointments

New Plymouth lawyers Govett Quilliam continue their tradition as a recruiting ground for judicial appointees with the latest recruit being Alexander Laurenson QC, who was appointed recently.

He will serve at the Papakura District Court in May and joins the list of Govett Qulliam judicial appointees, including Justice James Henry Quilliam, Justice Sir Peter Quilliam, Justice John Laurenson, Judge Noel Walsh, Justice Timothy Brewer, Judge Emma Smith, Judge Turitea Bolsted, Judge Hamiora Raumati, Judge Keryn Broughton, Judge Paul Shearer and Judge Kirsten Lummis.

Admitted to t he bar in 2000 Laurenson began his legal career at Govett Quilliam before working as in-house ovunsel with Child Youth and Family in Porirua, moving to a smaller law firm and re-joining his old New Plymouth firm in 2007.

His law firm profile describes him as a “confident and formidable” advocate.

