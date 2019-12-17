LawFuel

New Sidley Austin Partners Named

CHICAGO & NEW YORK- Powered by LawFuel-Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce the names of its newly elected partners, listed below by office and area of practice. These individuals will formally become partners in the firm effective January 1, 2020.

“Each year we have the distinct pleasure of welcoming a group of our best and brightest lawyers into the partnership,” said Mike Schmidtberger, chair of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “This year is no exception. These newly elected partners share our deep commitment to client service and embody the spirit of teamwork and collegiality, traits that distinguish our firm. We couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments thus far and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The new Sidley partners are as follows:

Chicago
Alexis A. Cooper, Private Equity
Joseph R. Dosch, White Collar: Government Litigation and Investigations
Erin Felchner, Real Estate
Bryan C. Mulder, IP Litigation
Scott Pollock, Tax
Kendra L. Stead, Commercial Litigation and Disputes
 
Dallas
Ryan M. Scofield, M&A
 
Houston
Daniel F. Allison, Energy
Tommer Yoked, Energy
 
Hong Kong
Linh Lieu, China Corporate and Finance
Oliver Zhong, Capital Markets
 
London
Alastair Hopwood, Commercial Litigation and Disputes
Michelle Tong, Private Equity
 
New York
Christina Prusak Chianese, Commercial Litigation and Disputes
Blake C. Fillion, Investment Funds
Patrick Michel, Investment Funds
 
San Francisco
Stephen Abreu, Technology and IP Transactions
Sally M. Wagner Partin, M&A
 
Tokyo
Tomoki Ishiara, M&A
 
Washington, D.C.
Thomas A. Broughan III, IP Litigation
Barbara Broussard, Global Arbitration, Trade and Advocacy
Benjamin B. Correa, Food, Drug and Medical Device Compliance and Enforcement
Ellen Crisham Pellegrini, White Collar: Government Litigation and Investigations
Craig Francis Dukin, White Collar: Government Litigation and Investigations
Kyle J. Fiet, Commercial Litigation and Disputes
Kate Heinzelman, Privacy and Cybersecurity
Katie Klaben, Securities Enforcement and Regulatory
Tobias S. Loss-Eaton, Supreme Court and Appellate
Christopher J. Polito, Energy
Peter Whitfield, Environmental

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across a wide spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising – Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.

