New Sidley Austin Partners Named

CHICAGO & NEW YORK- Powered by LawFuel-–Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce the names of its newly elected partners, listed below by office and area of practice. These individuals will formally become partners in the firm effective January 1, 2020.

“Each year we have the distinct pleasure of welcoming a group of our best and brightest lawyers into the partnership,” said Mike Schmidtberger, chair of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “This year is no exception. These newly elected partners share our deep commitment to client service and embody the spirit of teamwork and collegiality, traits that distinguish our firm. We couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments thus far and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The new Sidley partners are as follows:

Chicago Alexis A. Cooper, Private Equity Joseph R. Dosch, White Collar: Government Litigation and Investigations Erin Felchner, Real Estate Bryan C. Mulder, IP Litigation Scott Pollock, Tax Kendra L. Stead, Commercial Litigation and Disputes Dallas Ryan M. Scofield, M&A Houston Daniel F. Allison, Energy Tommer Yoked, Energy Hong Kong Linh Lieu, China Corporate and Finance Oliver Zhong, Capital Markets London Alastair Hopwood, Commercial Litigation and Disputes Michelle Tong, Private Equity New York Christina Prusak Chianese, Commercial Litigation and Disputes Blake C. Fillion, Investment Funds Patrick Michel, Investment Funds San Francisco Stephen Abreu, Technology and IP Transactions Sally M. Wagner Partin, M&A Tokyo Tomoki Ishiara, M&A Washington, D.C. Thomas A. Broughan III, IP Litigation Barbara Broussard, Global Arbitration, Trade and Advocacy Benjamin B. Correa, Food, Drug and Medical Device Compliance and Enforcement Ellen Crisham Pellegrini, White Collar: Government Litigation and Investigations Craig Francis Dukin, White Collar: Government Litigation and Investigations Kyle J. Fiet, Commercial Litigation and Disputes Kate Heinzelman, Privacy and Cybersecurity Katie Klaben, Securities Enforcement and Regulatory Tobias S. Loss-Eaton, Supreme Court and Appellate Christopher J. Polito, Energy Peter Whitfield, Environmental

