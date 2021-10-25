New Zealand Law – DLA Piper Appoint New Senior Lawyers

Global law firm DLA Piper is pleased to announce the appointments of two senior lawyers: Carl Blake, Special Counsel, Employment and Greg Mitchell, Senior Associate, Corporate M&A.
Carl Blake specialises in all aspects of employment law, health and safety and privacy. He provides strategic advice for corporate organisations, in both New Zealand and globally, on a variety of employment issues.
Carl says “I enjoy the challenge of employment law issues, particularly those involving the sale and purchase of businesses and cross-border transactions. Working in the dispute resolution space also means regular appearances at mediations and hearings before the Employment Relations Authority. What I relish is the variety and complexity of this type of law, particularly with the global reach that DLA Piper has. It’s a dynamic area and always shifting according to the temper of the times.”
Carl is both highly experienced and very adept with strategic advice on restructuring/redundancies, independent investigations, restraints of trade, health and safety, defence of personal grievance claims, performance management, misconduct, privacy, human rights and any ACC-associated issues. He speaks regularly on employment law issues and has chaired national employment law conferences.
Greg Mitchell’s specialist areas include private M&A, private equity, joint ventures and general corporate advisory.
“I’ve advised international and domestic clients across a broad spectrum of industries and sectors,” says Greg. Greg enjoys working closely with clients and their advisers to gain a deep understanding of the key commercial and legal issues which may impact on their business and investment decisions. Greg is excited by the opportunity to work within the DLA Piper national and international teams.
DLA Piper is pleased to welcome Carl and Greg to its ranks; their talents and expertise will add greatly to our commitment to serving clients with excellence.
ENDS
About DLA Piper
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com
Contact
Contact Amy Knightley, Head of Marketing & BD – NZ, DLA Piper
[email protected] | +64 2230 42295