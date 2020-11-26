Nick Williams Joins Britomart Chambers

Nick Williams has joined Britomart Chambers as a barrister sole. Formerly a litigation partner at Meredith Connell, he specialises in regulatory and commercial litigation, with a focus on financial markets, white collar crime, and professional negligence. He also advises and acts for fiduciaries in off-shore trust cases, particularly those involving AML, proceeds of crime, and asset forfeiture issues.

Nick Williams teaches Financial Markets Law at the University of Auckland Law School and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.