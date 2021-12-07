Norton Rose Fulbright promotes three to the partnership in Australia

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that Kate Green, Harriet Oldmeadow and Nick Sinclair will be promoted to partner on January 1, 2022.

The three lawyers advise in the areas of dispute resolution; domestic and international arbitration; corporate and commercial; projects; construction and engineering; and finance.

Norton Rose Fulbright chief executive partner in Australia Alison Deitz commented:

“The appointments of Kate, Harriet and Nick build on our record of promoting a diverse range of talent into our partnership. Our new partners have developed expertise and strong client relationships in their chosen industries, including financial services, energy and resources, and infrastructure. Their mix of skills and experience, gained in Australia and overseas, will help our domestic and international clients navigate the changes and opportunities ahead.”

Kate Green

Kate is a corporate disputes lawyer based in Sydney. She advises clients in the financial services, pharmaceutical, mining and commodities, and aviation industries. She has experience in Australia and the US, where she is admitted to practice in New York and has advised on cross-border disputes as well as global anti-bribery and corruption, and sanctions and export control investigations and prosecutions.

Kate focuses on complex domestic and international disputes, class actions, regulatory investigations and prosecutions, and internal corporate investigations. She has a special interest in business ethics and anti-corruption, having investigated whistle-blower complaints and responded to investigation requests from regulators. She also regularly advises clients on contract and shareholder disputes, Corporations Act and securities issues, statutory claims, including misleading and deceptive conduct, and anti-bribery, corruption and fraud risk.

Harriet Oldmeadow

Harriet is a disputes lawyer in the project and construction team based in Sydney. She specialises in project delivery and all forms of dispute resolution in respect of construction, infrastructure and renewable energy contracts. She is known for providing technically excellent, strategic and timely advice, and is a skilled negotiator.

Having specialised exclusively in this area for over 10 years, Harriet has successfully acted on high profile complex litigation in numerous matters before superior state and federal courts in Australia as well as in large scale arbitrations both domestically and internationally. Harriet acted for Brookfield Multiplex Construction on its landmark 7-0 appeal to the High Court of Australia.

Nick Sinclair

Nick is a finance lawyer based in Perth. He has extensive experience advising both sponsors and lenders on all of the development and financing aspects of mining, oil and gas, power (including thermal and renewables) and infrastructure transactions around the world. He has recently returned to Australia from Singapore, where he spent six years working on international project development and finance transactions.

Nick has particular experience in relation to Australian and overseas mining projects, as well as oil and gas and power projects in the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa. He also has broad experience advising borrowers and lenders on trade finance matters.