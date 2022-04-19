NZ Law – Litigation Firm Grows With New Appointment

Litigation law firm LeeSalmonLong has made litigator David Bullock to partnership, further expanding the practice as a significant litigation boutique.

The six-partner firm has continued its focus on litigation with Bullock, a former clerk to the Chief Justice, presently studying for a doctorate in law at the University of Toronto.

The firm focuses on what Bullock has described as “an agile, intelligent and commercial approach to dispute resolution”, handling some major cases including climate change cases including its challenge to Auckland’s Mill Road on behalf of All Aboard Aotearoa and its involvement in Lawyers for Climate Action NZ among others.

Bullock has been involved acting for America’s Cup Event (ACE) the largely taxpayer-funded entity run from within Team New Zealand’s base on the Auckland waterfront. ACE took action in 2020 against former America’s Cup contractors Mayo & Calder, then operated by Grant Dalton and which apparently discovered that staff from the event management company were acting as whistleblowers in an investigation ordered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

