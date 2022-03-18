Judges’ Clerk Employment Court, Major Commercial Law Roles, Environmental Law role and more

Handling deals of up to $10 billion are the largest procurement deals handled by government and major new legal positions paying large money are among the legal jobs available to New Zealand lawyers.

LawFuel’s Law Jobs & News network has listed two major roles for the Ministry of Business Innovation & Enterprise (MBIE) paying up to $160,000 a year and handling major contracts for procurement of services for the New Zealand government, which are key contracts important as New Zealand opens its borders and relaxes its COVID lockdown rules to get economic activity lifted.

New NZ legal jobs provide major opportunities for New Zealand lawyer seeking new areas of challenge and interest following the end of the COVID lockdowns and as New Zealand emerges from the pandemic.

There are also a variety of new roles demonstrating the range of legal opportunities available to New Zealand lawyers seeking law jobs opportunities.

It is not just the major centres seeking lawyers, either. The LawFuel Network has new roles in Greymouth (a general practice lawyer with the West Coast’s largest law firm), a brand and digital advisor with the New Zealand Law Society, a Judges Clerk with the Employment Court working in Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, a commercial law role with Buddle Findlay in Auckland.

One of the most interesting of the new roles on the network also outlines the developing opportunities in the current legal field is with a Wellington-based environmental law research group, the Environmental Law Initiative which provides advocacy for better environmental use policies, as well as legal and scientific research. The ELI also take legal action in cases when required. The role is a unique one for lawyers with a strong desire to achieve better environmental outcomes for New Zealand.

The buoyant state of the New Zealand legal jobs market has shown remarkable resilience despite the pandemic and the new legal jobs and their range continue to offer lawyers who seek new opportunities a chance to develop careers that may, in many respects, take their careers in interesting and challenging new directions.

See the latest New Zealand law jobs on the LawFuel law jobs and news network here.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.