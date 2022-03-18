NZ Russia Sanctions Bill Names Banned Russians

New Zealand’s new law sanctioning Russians from travelling to or having interests in New Zealand has been passed under urgency.

The initial round of sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act were published in legislation on Thursday, after being signed off by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, targeting Putin and 12 others who are banned from travel to New Zealand and from having ships or aircraft or other assets in New Zealand.

Among those sanctioned are Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, head of the FSB intelligence agency Alexander Bortnikov, and Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu along with RussianPSB bank, one of 19 entities that will not be able to have New Zealand assets, or provide services within New Zealand.

The sanctioned Russians include a further 364 Russians linked to with political and military ties have been added to New Zealand’s travel ban list.

“This is just the start with more sanctions coming over the next few weeks,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said, in a statement on Friday morning.

“We expect to progressively announce more substantive sanctions as officials work through the appropriate process required under legislation.

“Officials are working around the clock to produce designations under our legal thresholds, and the Government intends to roll out regulations as swiftly as possible. This includes looking into Russian people with notable investments in New Zealand.”

Russian businessman Alexander Abramov, who has been involved in KiwiBuild projects along with his luxury lodge in Helena Bay, Northland, has to date not been included in the initial sanctions round.

