Otago All-Women Law Firm Celebrate International Women’s Day

It’s on 8 March, in case you didn’t know, but for Dunedin law firm Staley Cardoza Lawyers they’re celebrating being Otago’s first all women law partnership.

Support Independent Law News:

It’s appropriate that the firm would be in Otago where Ethel Benjamin became the first woman to study law in either Australia or New zealand, admitted as a barrister and solicitor in 1897 in Dunedin.

Susie Staley and Rachel Cardoza met as young lawyers and continued their friendship as lawyers before joining forces with their firm.



“We are really indebted to the women lawyers who paved the way for us and hope we can support other women lawyers in a similar way,’’ Rachel says.



Rachel and Susie agree that for young women launching their careers, self-belief is incredibly important.



While International Women’s Day is a great chance to celebrate how much has been achieved by women, it’s also a time to reflect on what is still required, Susie Staley says

“There’s still a great deal of violence, and girls in some of the most violent countries are generally not educated.”



“There’s still a long way to go in terms of real equality,” Rachel Cardoza says. “I believe International Women’s Day promotes the cause in a constructive fashion.”

Post your jobs to LawFuel’s dedicated law news and jobs network – Check the latest roles here



