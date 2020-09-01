Pacific Legal Network welcomes new affiliate law firm in New Zealand

Pacific Legal Network (PLN) is pleased to announce New Zealand law firm Cavell Leitch has joined the network as an affiliate member.

Cavell Leitch is based in Christchurch, on New Zealand’s South Island, and has over 75 staff, including 14 partners, practising across business, employment, immigration, litigation, family, property, resource management and trusts and estates law.

PLN Founder and Head of Legal Services John Ridgway said New Zealand is the gateway to the Pacific for many companies looking to do business in the region.

“We are so pleased to have Cavell Leitch on board, and it is clearly very important for PLN to have the right partner in New Zealand to drive and facilitate business in and through the Pacific,” he said.

“We look forward to finding new ways to positively impact the lives of our Pacific neighbours tapping into the amazing cultural and commercial connection that New Zealand has with the Pacific.”

Michael Dickie , chairman of Cavell Leitch said: “For some time we have been looking for better ways of facilitating investment across the Pacific region and were delighted when John invited us to join PLN.

“It gives us a truly unique opportunity to partner with like-minded firms to assist businesses invest in countries with which New Zealand has a long association and which have an exciting future.”

Cavell Leitch and Pacific Legal Network are also members of iag, a global network of law firms and tax advisers.

Cavell Leitch is the latest law firm to join PLN. It follows Marshall Islands law firm Reeder & Simpson, P.C. and John Peter Munnell Lawyers in Papua New Guinea which both also recently joined the network.