Patrick Gamble Named CEO of Perpetual Guardian Group

Patrick Gamble has been named CEO of the Perpetual Guardian Group, a collection of companies delivering market-leading fiduciary and investment services across New Zealand. The Group is the largest professional trustee service provider in New Zealand and distributes the largest volume of philanthropic funds in the country.

Mr Gamble joined the parent company Complectus in 2014 as General Counsel and has been integral to the strategic direction and growth of the group over the past six years – winning the 2017 New Zealand Law Awards and being named a 2019 In-house Leader by NZ Lawyer along the way.

Mr Gamble says, “The Perpetual Guardian Group is a unique organisation I have been privileged to know and be part of for many years. We are both pathfinder and market leader. Most importantly, we are an organisation that really does make a valuable difference for our clients. That is why I put up my hand to lead the Perpetual Guardian Group – to build on our heritage, to work closely with the people who have contributed to our success and, together, to make an even greater impact for New Zealanders.”

Perpetual Guardian founder Andrew Barnes says, “Patrick is the ideal person to take the reins of the Group at a time of immense opportunity for the business. He has helped drive extraordinary growth, both organically and through acquisition, and the Group will benefit from the application of his considerable talents to the role of CEO.”

About:

The Perpetual Guardian Group is New Zealand’s largest statutory trust company and leading fiduciary services business.