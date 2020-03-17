Paul Hastings Shows Strong London Growth

Paul Hastings’ London office has shown strong growth despite what has been described as ‘muted performance globally.’
Legal Business report that the office has surpassed $100 million with increased turnover of 16 per cent to over $107 million.
The site reported that the firm’s global revenues hit $1.26bn following a steadier 4 per cent increase compared to the 9 per cent rise in 2018. Profits per equity partner rose 5 per cent to $3.41 million.
‘I think it’s reaping the rewards of the investments we have made in the corporate and finance teams,’ London office chair Arun Birla told Legal Business.
‘We’ve been doing great deals over the year and clients continue to trust us with their matters and premium deals. Our strategy has always been to build on the strengths which resonate with our global practices.’
