Perkins Coie Adds Veteran Energy Partner Jane Rueger in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 12, 2020) – Perkins Coie is pleased to announce that Jane Rueger has joined the firm’s Environment, Energy & Resources practice as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office. Jane has deep experience in federal energy regulation and markets as well as renewable transactions. She is also the president of the Energy Bar Association.

“Utilities, generators, and developers face a wide range of federal regulatory issues, and both energy suppliers and users are increasingly focused on renewable power. Jane is a leader in the field and a perfect fit for our growing energy practice,” said Karen McGaffey, the chair of Perkins Coie’s Environment, Energy & Resources practice. “Jane’s experience with renewable generation, energy transactions, and federal energy regulatory matters complement the firm’s strengths in energy project development and state regulatory matters, and she will be a significant benefit to our clients.”

Jane represents clients on many Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) matters, including electric and natural gas applications and rate proceedings, natural gas pipeline certificate proceedings, investigations under the Natural Gas Act, the Federal Power Act, and market manipulation rules, and regulatory rulemakings. She also counsels market participants in RTO/ISO market rules around the country. Jane represents conventional and renewable electric power generation and natural gas companies in a wide range of transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, interconnection agreements, gas pipeline precedent agreements, project financings, and asset management agreements.

“The firm is always eager to broaden our impressive federal regulatory bench in Washington, D.C., and Jane’s deep familiarity with FERC aligns perfectly with that goal,” said Bruce Spiva, the Washington, D.C., office managing partner. “Jane’s strong renewable energy background also makes her a strong fit for our clients, and we’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

Jane earned her J.D. and MBA from Indiana University and her B.A. from Wellesley College. She joins Perkins Coie from White & Case LLP.

Perkins Coie's Environment, Energy & Resources practice includes more than 100 attorneys in offices across the United States.

Perkins Coie is a leading international law firm with more than 1,100 lawyers in offices across the United States and Asia.