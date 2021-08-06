Perkins Coie Expands Labor & Employment Practice and New York Office With Partner Brian Turoff

August 4, 2021. Perkins Coie is pleased to announce that Brian Turoff has joined the firm’s Labor & Employment practice as a partner in the firm’s expanding New York office. Brian’s addition increases the firm’s national Labor & Employment practice to 67 attorneys. Amid continued growth, the practice has added 27 attorneys since June of 2019.
Brian counsels and litigates on behalf of clients in connection with all aspects of employment law and traditional labor law, including restrictive covenant matters, wage-and-hour compliance, discrimination and harassment issues, employment-related agreements and policies, and government audits and investigations. An experienced, hands-on advocate, he represents clients across a range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, staffing, real estate, technology, and hospitality.
“Brian is a multitalented attorney who has established an impressive practice in New York and beyond, and his addition further builds the continuing strategic growth of our Labor & Employment practice,” said Ann Marie Painter, chair of Perkins Coie’s Labor & Employment practice. “Employers across industries are continuing to face a range of challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, government compliance and investigations, and issues related to economic change, and we know that Brian’s experience will benefit our clients.”
Brian regularly represents clients in traditional labor matters, such as collective bargaining, grievance arbitration, labor-management relations, and disputes under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
“We’re excited to welcome Brian to the firm and our growing New York office, where we continue to make strategic investments in new attorneys,” said Ronald Sarubbi, managing partner of Perkins Coie’s New York office. “In addition to our nationwide Labor & Employment practice, Brian will also support our corporate and transactional practice groups in the New York market and throughout the firm.”
Brian joins the firm from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP where he led the New York employment and labor practice. He received his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Binghamton University.
Perkins Coie’s Labor & Employment practice represents employers in all facets and at all stages of labor and employment relations. With a national reach, substantive depth, and trial experience, our attorneys routinely confront some of the most challenging issues facing employers in the modern workplace, including issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, #MeToo and other sensitive internal investigations, employee misclassification litigation, employee privacy, and the use of biometrics in the workplace.
