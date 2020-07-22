Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand

The cost-effective cloud dictation solution is optimised for mobility, offering speech recognition and transcription services

Auckland, New Zealand 22 July 2020 – Speech Processing Solutions, the market leader in professional dictation and speech-to-text solutions, has launched its cloud dictation solution Philips SpeechLive in New Zealand. Catering to hybrid working environments with both an office-based and mobile workforce, Philips SpeechLive allows professionals to save time and resources by allowing them to be more flexible and turn their voice into text quicker and more efficiently.

Philips SpeechLive is a web dictation and transcription solution that allows users to take full control of their entire dictation workflow. It offers both real time speech to text service as well as on-demand speech recognition. In addition, it provides access to an external professional transcription service. Its growing popularity amongst customers with an ever-increasing demand for documentation was boosted over the past months when many companies were forced to send their employees into the home office in order to safeguard their health while keeping their operations running “as usual”.

Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions, explains, “Over the past few months Philips SpeechLive has supported many businesses worldwide retain their productivity and employee collaboration while working from remote locations. We are happy to announce that this efficient cloud solution is now also available to our customers in New Zealand.”

Yvonne Kirsch, Director Sales Asia Pacific, Speech Processing Solution, adds, “I am very excited for our Kiwi customers to be able to experience this solution that is going to change the traditional dictation and document creation workflow. In Australia, the use of SpeechLive has not only been limited to legal and medical professionals. We have seen many other industry professionals like from accounting, real estate, finance and insurance benefiting from this mobile dictation solution.”

Keeping customer data safe – thanks to regional hosting

Philips SpeechLive is hosted in Australia. Kirsch explains, “We understand that data security is extremely important. We therefore ensure that our solution is hosted in the region. Our Australian-based server where all dictations are encrypted, transferred and stored securely offers the highest security standards to protect our customers’ data.”

Philips SpeechLive is now available through Sound Business Systems Ltd, a certified Philips Dictation partner in New Zealand, or on www.speechlive.com.

About Philips SpeechLive Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users’ time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric and profitable. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.

