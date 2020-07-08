Phillips Nizer Adds Five Attorneys in Patent Litigation, Matrimonial Law, Commercial Litigation

New York, NY (July 6, 2020) Powered by LawFuel –Phillips Nizer LLP has added two partners and three counsel to its premier intellectual property, family law and commercial litigation practices.

Tod M. Melgar will lead the firm’s Patent Litigation and Prosecution practice as a partner in the New York office. Mr. Melgar joins from Sills Cummis & Gross. Gerard Haddad, a patent litigator, joins the New York office as counsel.

Stephanie F. Lehman has joined the firm’s Matrimonial and Family Law practice as a partner, along with counsel Fara K. Rodriguez. Ms. Lehman and Ms. Rodriguez, who maintain an active practice in both New York and New Jersey, were formerly with Arons& Solomon.

Elana T. Henderson will join the firm as counsel in the firm’s Litigation practice.

“We are very pleased to welcome Stephanie, Fara, Tod, Gerry and Elana to Phillips Nizer. All five of them are sophisticated attorneys and effective advocates, and our clients will benefit from the expanding breadth and depth of our services,” said Marc Landis,Phillips Nizer Managing Partner.

Stephanie F. Lehman:

Throughout a more than 20-year career, Ms. Lehman has represented numerous high-net worth and other individuals through trial and appeals in matrimonial and family-related actions in both New York and New Jersey. She has significant litigation experience in cases involving fertility law issues. While she has brought many cases to trial, she is also trained in the collaborative process and mediation.

Ms. Lehman also negotiates and drafts matrimonial-related agreements, such as prenuptial, postnuptial, settlement and separation agreements. She advises clients on matrimonial financial planning concerns including pension and retirement plans, stock options and grants, trusts, business valuation issues, professional licenses, enhanced earning capacity, and celebrity status.

Ms. Lehman is a member of the Matrimonial/Family Law Section of both the New York State Bar Association and New Jersey State Bar Association, as well as the Collaborative Divorce Association for North Jersey. She is also a past member of the New York City Bar’s Matrimonial Committee. She is listed in Bergen’s Top Lawyers, 201 Magazine’s Top Lawyers, and the American Bar Association’s Lawyers of Distinction.

“I have known Stephanie for more than 20 years and had the privilege of being her partner a number of years ago. I look forward to working with her again as we continue to grow our practice at Phillips Nizer,” said Richard Adago, Co-Chair of the firm’s New York Matrimonial & Family Law Practice. “She is a recognized leader in matrimonial law in both New York and New Jersey, and as such she is a great fit for our unique capability to service matrimonial clients in both states.”

Ms. Lehman received her law degree from Brooklyn Law School and is a cum laude graduate of Brandeis University. After her graduation from law school and prior to her work at law firms, she clerked for the Honorable Joseph C. Cassini, III, of the New Jersey Superior Court Family Division.

Tod M. Melgar:

Mr. Melgar has litigated a wide variety of patent, trade secret, copyright and trademark disputes in federal district and appellate courts, as well as argued patent issues before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He has worked for top high tech industry companies, including hardware and software, medical device, cellular and digital transmission systems, LEDs and lasers.

A registered patent attorney, Mr. Melgar has prepared and prosecuted hundreds of patent and trademark applications, and provided general counseling to clients on patent portfolio development, intellectual property due diligence, licensing and enforcement of rights issues.

At Phillips Nizer, Mr. Melgar will be joining a top team of IP attorneys. The firm has recently served as lead attorneys in two significant copyright cases, representing Led Zeppelin in their successful defense of the copyright of “Stairway to Heaven” and the estate of Bert Stern into his copyright protection of the photographs from Marilyn Monroe’s famed “Last Sitting.”

“As intellectual property continues to be a growing area of importance for our firm, we are very pleased to welcome Tod aboard. Tod has a distinguished history in handling complex IP and patent matters,” said Monica P. McCabe, Chair of Phillips Nizer’s Intellectual Property practice group.

Mr. Melgar received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, his M.S. in Biomedical/Engineering from the University of Miami and his B.S. from the State University of New York, Buffalo.

Gerard Haddad:

Mr. Haddad focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation and counseling, and has litigated patents in the fields of computer software and hardware, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and telecommunications. He previously worked as a partner at Blank Rome, Dickstein Shapiro and Morgan & Finnegan, as well as working as a Senior Consultant at Accenture.

Mr. Haddad received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.S. from Cornell University.

Elana T. Henderson:

Ms. Henderson represents and advises businesses and their executives, and Condominium/Co-Op Boards of Managers in all aspects of daily operations. In addition to serving as outside general counsel, advising clients on and litigating contractual and business disputes. Her work includes employment and wage-and-hour law, construction and general negligence issues.

Ms. Henderson received her J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and the B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Fara K. Rodriguez:

Ms. Rodriguez’s practice focuses on marital dissolution matters, including all financial and custodial issues in New York and New Jersey. For over a decade, she has represented clients in all aspects of family and matrimonial law. Ms. Rodriguez is admitted to practice in both New York and New Jersey and received her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, cum laude, and is a summa cum laude graduate of Binghamton University.

About Phillips Nizer LLP:



Phillips Nizer, founded in 1926, represents domestic and international clients in business; finance and real estate transactions; intellectual property matters; commercial litigation; labor and employment; matrimonial and family law; and tax and estate planning, with a particular focus on the entertainment, fashion, real estate and technology industries.



Phillips Nizer has offices in New York, New Jersey and an international branch office in Geneva, Switzerland. The firm is a member of Ally Law, a worldwide network of independent, midsized law firms. To learn more about Phillips Nizer LLP, visit: www.phillipsnizer.com.