Power Law Firm: Kensington Swan makes two new senior appointments

8 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Kensington Swan makes two new senior appointments

Kensington Swan is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Special Counsel.



Ezekiel Hudspith (Environment and Planning, Wellington) and Pauline Ho (Banking and Financial Markets, Auckland) have been promoted to Special Counsel. Ezekiel Hudspith specialises in all aspects of the Resource Management Act and related legislation, helping clients to obtain resource consents and designations, and make submissions on changes to

district and regional plans.

He advises government and local government agencies carrying out large

infrastructure projects, including options assessment (MCA) processes and obtaining RMA approvals.



Environment and Planning Partner Nicky McIndoe says, ‘Ezekiel is an asset to our team and the firm as a whole. He has a wealth of experience in resource management matters, and he is flexible and collaborative in his approach. Ezekiel is a team player and a fantastic mentor for other members of our team. He is very deserving of this promotion and has a very bright career ahead of him.’



Pauline Ho plays a substantial role in Kensington Swan’s Banking and Financial Markets team in Auckland. She advises clients with a wide range of financing transactions, helping them to lend and borrow money, both within New Zealand and internationally. She has particular expertise in corporate and structured lending, fund and financial institution-based lending, as well as real estate finance.



Pauline brings a global perspective to her work having spent over 14 years working in the UK for large global banks and financial services providers.

Financial Markets Partner Catriona Grover

Grover says, ‘Pauline is a very talented lawyer and a wonderful

addition to the team. Although she has been at Kensington Swan less than a year, she has already proved herself a valued member of the team and deserving of this role.’



The firm has also recently promoted three new associates Dominika Mitchell, Ruvin Pattiaratchi and Charlotte Evans, whose new roles commenced 1 January 2020. These recent promotions contribute towards the firms continued growth ahead of its combination with the world’s largest law firm, Dentons. The firm looks forward to being able to support more businesses globally with its comprehensive services and offering.

ENDS –