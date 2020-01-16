Power Law Firms – Kensington Swan boosts banking and finance team with new partner

17 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Kensington Swan is delighted to welcome Liz Lim as a partner to the national banking and finance team. Liz will play an integral role in growing the practice nationwide from her base in Auckland.

Liz is a specialist banking and finance lawyer with over 15 years’ experience working in New Zealand and internationally. She has a wealth of experience acting for originators, borrowers, funders and trustees. Liz specialises in acquisition finance, asset and lease financing, property and construction finance, syndicated and club lending, and securitisation.

Liz joins Kensington Swan from Tompkins Wake where she was previously a partner at the firm. Liz is widely regarded in the industry and helps her clients achieve the outcomes they want by providing excellent service while being accessible, reliable and easy to deal with.

Charles Spillane, Kensington Swan’s chief executive officer, said, ‘Liz’s expertise in banking and finance law adds considerable strength to our existing offering. The firm has shown a real commitment to the continuous growth of our banking team and Liz is a wonderful addition. Her appointment comes just ahead of the firm’s scheduled combination with the world’s largest law firm Dentons, and she will join a strong global banking and finance practice group.’

Catriona Grover said, ‘We’re delighted to welcome Liz to the firm, she has exceptional experience with a wide range of clients and we have no doubt that her expertise will help us to deliver excellence to our clients. Liz joins us at a really exciting time for the firm and her drive and enthusiasm will be a real asset to our banking and financial markets team.’

