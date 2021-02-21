Power Lawyer: Simon Watt Named Climate Change Law Leader

Bell Gully partner Simon Watt has been reaffirmed as New Zealand’s leading climate change lawyer, following the release of the internationally respected Chambers Global directory.

Simon Watt

Simon is just one of 22 lawyers around the world recognised for their climate change work. As the leading climate change lawyer in New Zealand, he has been ranked by Chambers Global in this practice area since 2008, and has been the only New Zealand expert included for the past seven years.



Simon is described by the directory as a “respected figure in the local market”, with one client stating that “Simon is regarded as the best in the business on anything relating to climate change in New Zealand.”



Simon advises clients across the public and private sectors and is a key figure in New Zealand’s ongoing climate change legislative discussions. His vast experience in climate change also allows him to work with clients across a range of advisory environments including climate finance, forestry and energy.

Bell Gully has been at the forefront of climate change action in New Zealand for the last 20 years. We helped to develop core climate change legislation in New Zealand and have had longstanding involvement with New Zealand’s emissions trading initiatives, including advising the New Zealand Government on the design of the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme. Internationally, we worked on the world’s first carbon trade for avoided deforestation and on pioneering emissions trading activity.