Power Lawyers – Yvette Ostolaza Named Chair-Elect of Sidley’s Management Committee

Sidley is pleased to announce that Yvette Ostolaza has been elected to chair the Firm’s Management Committee, effective April 2022. Ms. Ostolaza will succeed Larry Barden, who has served as chair since 2014 and is slated to step down from the position next year when his term concludes. The Management Committee oversees the firm’s day-to-day operations and serves as one of Sidley’s principal governing bodies, along with the Executive Committee.

“I am honored to be chosen to help lead one of the world’s premier law firms and look forward to working with Larry and the entire Management Committee over the next year as chair-elect,” Ms. Ostolaza said. “Larry has demonstrated incredibly successful, inspiring leadership since taking the reins in 2014, and I look forward to continuing Sidley’s 155-year legacy of growth and progress. I am deeply grateful for his mentorship throughout my career at Sidley and appreciate his steadfast commitment and many contributions to this great firm.”

“This role is a natural for Yvette, who has proven to be a highly dynamic and effective leader, lawyer and partner,” Mr. Barden said. “She is the kind of leader who brings out the best in those around her, the kind of lawyer who clients trust with their most important matters and the kind of partner who is completely dedicated to the success of the firm. In addition to her service on the firm’s Management and Executive Committees, Yvette currently co-chairs our Global Litigation Practice and is Managing Partner of our Dallas office. Those traits and experiences translate perfectly to the chair position and help ensure that Sidley’s future is bright.”

As chair of the nine-member Management Committee, Ms. Ostolaza will work closely with Michael Schmidtberger, who will continue as chair of the 34-member Executive Committee. Ms. Ostolaza and Messrs. Barden and Schmidtberger currently serve on both committees.

“With her impressive record as a boardroom and C-suite counselor on both bet-the-company litigation and business strategy, there is no doubt that Yvette can make a true difference in this firm and in the legal community,” said Mr. Schmidtberger. “Yvette also brings a keen understanding of legal operations and economics, the markets where we compete and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. She is an ideal choice to succeed Larry, and I’m looking forward to working with her in the years to come.”

Ms. Ostolaza litigates matters in state and federal trial and appellate courts on behalf of global clients and has significant experience in multidistrict litigation, bankruptcy, arbitration, and securities litigation. She regularly leads complex internal investigations on behalf of companies, board committees, and individual directors and defends companies and directors in shareholder and securities class actions. She will continue practicing law and serving clients while chairing the Management Committee.

Among her many accolades, Ms. Ostolaza has been ranked as a leading General Commercial Litigator by Chambers USA every year since 2009. Most recently, she has been named to the 2020 “Texas Trailblazers” list by Texas Lawyer, received the “Thought Leadership” award from Corporate Counsel as well as Inside Counsel’s 2019 Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards. She appeared in Latino Leaders Magazine 2018 and 2020 as a Top Latino Lawyer and is listed as one of the Most Powerful Latinas in Law. Ms. Ostolaza’s bio includes additional recognitions. She earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Miami.

Based on 2020 law firm reported results, Sidley ranks as the sixth largest law firm in the United States in terms of revenue.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

