Power List – New Zealand’s LinkedIn Lawyer Influencers

LinkedIn remains one of the most effective social media channels for lawyers’ marketing and observational posts. Popular in New Zealand as it is elsewhere (in the US, close to 80 per cent of law firmuse the channel) it continues to grow in popularity here also as more firms use the network for everything from recruitment to their firm news and insights.

Part of the reason for LinkedIn’s popularity is because it has a higher engagement factor than cat-watching videos on Facebook and the like and provides a unique ability for lawyers to boost their profile and their law firm brands. As LinkedIn itself says, it also has the advantage of generating new leads.

So we assessed the leading influencers on LinkedIn, as the leading ‘influencial’ social media platform. Among the contenders are some, like Jeremy Sutton who also reached our top 20 Twitter influencers in this year’s list. Along with former Privacy Commissioner John Edwards they were the only lawyers to make both lists.

1 – Jeremy Sutton – 12,000

Family law barrister

 

2 – Grant Pritchard – 11,300

Inhouse counsel at Spark and President of the In-House Lawyers Association of New Zealand (ILANZ).

3 – Claudia King – 6100

Taranaki lawyer and law marketing leader

4 – Henry Brandt-Giesen – 5100

Dentons Kensington Swan partner and private wealth practice head

 

5 – Gene Turner – 4500

Legal tech entrepreneur, LawHawk CEO

6 – Brent Norling – 4100

Principal at Norling Law, commercial litigator

7 Mai Chen – 4000

Chen Palmer principal, company director & author

8 Michael Heron QC – 3900

Leading silk and former Solicitor General

9 Helen McKay – 3800

Juno Legal chief and new law leader

10 Paul Sills – 3780

Mediator and barrister

11 Hayden Wilson – 3690

Dentons Kensington Swan managing partner

12 Geoff Sharp – 3600

Leading mediator and arbitrator

13 John Edwards – 2880

Former Privacy Commissioner and now UK Privacy Czar

14 – Jeremy Muir – 2800

Financial services partner at Minter Ellison Rudd Watts

15 Tiana Epati – 2760

New Zealand Law Society president

New Zealand’s Legal Twitter Influencers

