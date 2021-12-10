Power List – New Zealand’s LinkedIn Lawyer Influencers

LinkedIn remains one of the most effective social media channels for lawyers’ marketing and observational posts. Popular in New Zealand as it is elsewhere (in the US, close to 80 per cent of law firmuse the channel) it continues to grow in popularity here also as more firms use the network for everything from recruitment to their firm news and insights.

Part of the reason for LinkedIn’s popularity is because it has a higher engagement factor than cat-watching videos on Facebook and the like and provides a unique ability for lawyers to boost their profile and their law firm brands. As LinkedIn itself says, it also has the advantage of generating new leads.

So we assessed the leading influencers on LinkedIn, as the leading ‘influencial’ social media platform. Among the contenders are some, like Jeremy Sutton who also reached our top 20 Twitter influencers in this year’s list. Along with former Privacy Commissioner John Edwards they were the only lawyers to make both lists.

>> Litigation roles, in-house jobs and more on the LawFuel Jobs Network – Click Here For New Law Jobs Listed Daily

1 – Jeremy Sutton – 12,000 Family law barrister

2 – Grant Pritchard – 11,300 Inhouse counsel at Spark and President of the In-House Lawyers Association of New Zealand (ILANZ).

3 – Claudia King – 6100 Taranaki lawyer and law marketing leader

4 – Henry Brandt-Giesen – 5100 Dentons Kensington Swan partner and private wealth practice head

5 – Gene Turner – 4500 Legal tech entrepreneur, LawHawk CEO

6 – Brent Norling – 4100 Principal at Norling Law, commercial litigator

7 Mai Chen – 4000 Chen Palmer principal, company director & author

8 Michael Heron QC – 3900 Leading silk and former Solicitor General

Ad

9 Helen McKay – 3800 Juno Legal chief and new law leader

10 Paul Sills – 3780 Mediator and barrister

11 Hayden Wilson – 3690 Dentons Kensington Swan managing partner

12 Geoff Sharp – 3600 Leading mediator and arbitrator

13 John Edwards – 2880 Former Privacy Commissioner and now UK Privacy Czar

14 – Jeremy Muir – 2800 Financial services partner at Minter Ellison Rudd Watts

15 Tiana Epati – 2760 New Zealand Law Society president

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.