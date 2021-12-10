Power List – New Zealand’s LinkedIn Lawyer Influencers

Contents
- 0.0.1 LinkedIn remains one of the most effective social media channels for lawyers’ marketing and observational posts. Popular in New Zealand as it is elsewhere (in the US, close to 80 per cent of law firmuse the channel) it continues to grow in popularity here also as more firms use the network for everything from recruitment to their firm news and insights.
Part of the reason for LinkedIn’s popularity is because it has a higher engagement factor than cat-watching videos on Facebook and the like and provides a unique ability for lawyers to boost their profile and their law firm brands. As LinkedIn itself says, it also has the advantage of generating new leads.
So we assessed the leading influencers on LinkedIn, as the leading ‘influencial’ social media platform. Among the contenders are some, like Jeremy Sutton who also reached our top 20 Twitter influencers in this year’s list. Along with former Privacy Commissioner John Edwards they were the only lawyers to make both lists.
1 – Jeremy Sutton – 12,000
Family law barrister
2 – Grant Pritchard – 11,300
Inhouse counsel at Spark and President of the In-House Lawyers Association of New Zealand (ILANZ).
3 – Claudia King – 6100
Taranaki lawyer and law marketing leader
4 – Henry Brandt-Giesen – 5100
Dentons Kensington Swan partner and private wealth practice head
5 – Gene Turner – 4500
Legal tech entrepreneur, LawHawk CEO
6 – Brent Norling – 4100
Principal at Norling Law, commercial litigator
7 Mai Chen – 4000
8 Michael Heron QC – 3900
Leading silk and former Solicitor General
