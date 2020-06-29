Promotions at Northland’s Largest Law Firm

8 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

WRMK Lawyers is delighted to congratulate Simon Davies-Colley on his appointment as a Director of the firm, effective from 1 July 2020.

Simon is a commercial lawyer and a specialist in all aspects of employment and construction law.

With a background in farming and forestry, Simon spent a decade practising law in an international and a local firm in Auckland. He returned to his Whangarei roots in 2017, and currently splits his time between the Whangarei and Kerikeri offices of WRMK, where he manages our Kerikeri team.

WRMK’s Managing Director Wayne McKean said, “Simon is a very clever lawyer who provides an excellent service to our clients. He is known for his straight talking and practical approach to solving client’s legal issues. We are thrilled to welcome him as a Director. He will make a valuable contribution at our Board table.”

Davies-Colley said, “It’s a privilege to lead our team in Kerikeri – which is growing as fast as Kerikeri itself. I am grateful to the firm and my valued clients. I look forward to helping Northlanders and their businesses with the COVID recovery and beyond.”

Davies-Colley’s appointment follows Director Neil McNab’s retirement from the Board earlier in 2020. The firm’s total number of Directors* remains at 10.

NEW ASSOCIATE

WRMK Lawyers is also delighted to announce the promotion of a new Associate, Alice Chapman, effective from 1 July 2020. Alice is a highly regarded lawyer in the firm’s rural team, with particular expertise in asset planning and rural matters. She first joined the firm in 2006, and then re-joined again in 2016 after a number of years spent living and working in Australia.

She has previously practised law in both New Zealand and Australia. As both a dairy farmer herself, and solicitor, Alice understands the expectations of rural clients and is known for her practical advice and friendly and accessible manner.

McKean said, “We congratulate Alice on her well-deserved promotion to Associate. We highly value Alice’s expertise in our Rural Team. And our clients think she is just great.”

*Director is equivalent to partner level in a typical law firm partnership structure.

About WRMK Lawyers

WRMK Lawyers is Northland’s largest law firm, based in four offices in Whangarei, Dargaville, Kerikeri and Warkworth. We are proud of our reputation of being there for our clients whenever they need us. We believe in the importance of communication and being accessible, and have a strong focus on innovation, performance and excellence. WRMK was the first New Zealand law firm to successfully transition to a digital office, and was named on NZ Lawyer’s Innovative Firms List in 2020.