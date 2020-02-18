Quarles & Brady Expand Labor and Employment Group in Washington

WASHINGTON (February 3, 2020) — The national law firm Quarles & Brady LLP has announced the hiring of attorneys Sarah Belger, Hans Riede, partners, and Christian Yingling, an associate, to expand the Labor & Employment practice in the firm’s Washington office.
“It is truly exciting to build our capabilities in Washington through the addition of this talented group of litigators,” said Nikia Gray, the managing partner of Quarles & Brady’s Washington office. “Their combined experience counseling on complex labor and employment matters will be a tremendous benefit to clients, and further contribute to the firm’s growth in 2020.”
Belger and Riede focus their practice on employment litigation, defending employers before federal, state and appellate courts, administrative agencies and in arbitration settings. They have represented companies and executives in an array of civil litigation matters, ranging from Title VII and the FLSA, to non-compete agreements, trade secrets, shareholder derivative actions, and immigration. Yingling is an experienced associate in labor and employment law and litigation.
“To bring additional offerings to the Quarles & Brady Washington office is an incredible opportunity,” said Belger. “Quarles & Brady fosters an incredibly diverse and collaborative atmosphere, and I look forward to bringing our collective experience to the table and working with a new group of truly talented individuals.”
“Employers across the country are facing new challenges when it comes to labor and employment,” said Riede. “I’m thrilled to be joining Quarles & Brady and look forward to engaging with our new colleagues’ philosophies, resources, and talents to further enhance our practice.”
Belger earned her law degree from George Washington University Law School, Riede from the University of Richmond School of Law, and Yingling from George Mason School of Law.
Belger, Riede and Yingling worked previously at Virginia-based Odin, Feldman, and Pittleman, P.C.
About Quarles & Brady LLP
Quarles & Brady is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm with 500 attorneys offering an array of legal services to corporate and individual clients that range from small entrepreneurial businesses to Fortune 100 companies, with practice focuses in health care and life sciences, business law, labor and employment, real estate, intellectual property, data privacy and security, and complex litigation. The firm has 10 offices across the U.S.: Chicago; Indianapolis; Madison, Wisconsin; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; Naples, Florida; Phoenix; Tampa, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; and Washington, D.C. Additional information can be found online at quarles.com, as well as on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
