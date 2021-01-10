Questions To Ask a Personal Injury Attorney

There are some key questions you need to ask a personal injury attorney before using them.

It is like anyone else you are using – doctor, electrician, auto mechanic – you want to know who they are, what they do, how good they are and – to be frank – whether you like them and think you can work with them successfully.

So consider these key questions when you’re ‘interviewing’ a personal injury lawyer –

The interview process is a crucial step when selecting your attorney because it will give you better insights into the expertise of the attorney. If you do not feel comfortable with the answers provided by the attorney, or distrust their judgment, you may want to consider continuing your search.

Once you feel comfortable with a lawyer, it is time to proceed to the next step before officially hiring them.

Ask About Your Case

Ask your attorney what they think about the merits of your case. Ask how they will handle the case and what outcome they would like to see. Does the attorney only take cases that they can settle out of court or are they willing to represent your case before a judge and jury?

You may also want to ask about the communication style and process your attorney implements with clients. Do they periodically check in or are they okay with you checking in on the status of your case? Ask what they anticipate the outcome of your case to be.

The last question is essential. Attorneys who promise specific amounts of money or promise large sums for an accident should be cause for concern. It is important to remember that every case and every injury is as unique as the person to which it happened. Your attorney can give you a “ball park figure” based on similar cases they have handled, but they should never promise you a specific amount or tell you that you are going to get large sums of money.

Review The Paperwork

Make sure that you review all paperwork the attorney presents to you, so you are in full understanding of what you are about to sign when you retain them as your attorney. Once you sign the documents to accept their legal services you have entered into a contract.

Ask as many questions as necessary for you to feel comfortable. If the attorney is uncomfortable with your questions or seems bothered in any way, then it may be time to move on. You only want to hire a lawyer that you can openly and comfortably work with for the best possible outcome. Remember that your attorney is there to provide you with the support you need.

Discuss Fees

Most personal injury attorneys work on a contingency basis. This means they do not receive any payment for their work until the case is settled. Many potential clients do no additional investigation into the language contained in these payment agreements. That can prove to be costly in the long run.

It is imperative that you ask what percentage of your recovery they will charge for their services and how they charge for any additional legal fees.

Some attorneys may charge different prices or an hourly rate for specific tasks. Others may charge a higher percentage for various types of cases. Be sure that you understand any potential charges and make sure you feel comfortable with that payment structure.

In the end, you need to trust your instincts when you hire a lawyer to represent your case. You need to feel as if you are going to receive quality legal representation and that your attorney cares about the outcome of your case. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys can help protect your rights as you fight together to recover for your damages.

If you or someone you know has sustained injuries due to the negligence of someone else, schedule your free consultation to learn more about what options are available.