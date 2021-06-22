Racial Injustice – AFCRE Partners With Howard’s Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center To Address Racial Injustice

Share the news LinkedIn Pinterest Reddit Email

The Arent Fox Center for Racial Equality is pleased to announce a partnership with Howard University School of Law’s Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center to produce policy recommendations and research papers addressing institutionalized racism in the United States.

“We are immensely proud to be partnering with Arent Fox. Through this initiative, we will be able to create a nationally recognized partnership that brings important research and thought leadership to initiatives that can support our goal of moving this country closer to racial equality.”

– Professor Justin Hansford, Howard Law

As part of the program, Howard Law professors and students will work with Arent Fox lawyers and administrative staff to identify, research, and produce policy analysis and research projects on systemic racism and racial injustice. Arent Fox attorneys will also serve as mentors.

Mike Brown Project

The first joint project between AFCRE and TMCRC will be the Mike Brown Project, which is designed to help pass legislation at the federal and state levels to provide mental health services to families and communities impacted by police violence.

On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an 18-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a White police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The shooting ignited unrest in Ferguson – and nationwide protest – that continued for more than a week.

“As the former Chair of Arent Fox, one of the initiatives I am most proud of is the founding of the Arent Fox Center for Racial Equality. In a time when our country was under tremendous stress from the global pandemic and protests sparked by systemic inequalities, our firm collectively responded in a meaningful way. This partnership with Howard Law is a key part of the work we are doing and will help address issues surrounding racial injustice.”

– Partner Mark M. Katz, Arent Fox

