Reed Smith adds seasoned insurance recovery attorney in D.C.

Washington, D.C., February 1, 2022 – Reed Smith has announced that Steve Raptis has joined the firm as counsel in the Insurance Recovery Group in Washington, D.C. Formerly with Haynes & Boone, Raptis represents commercial policyholders in complex insurance disputes throughout the country and advises them in a broad range of insurance-related matters.

“Steve brings more than 25 years of policyholder-side experience and a broad client base, which adds significant insurance capabilities for the firm in the DC area and complements our international practice,” said David Halbreich, head of the Insurance Recovery Group. “He is recognized nationally for his policyholder-side advocacy, and for bringing creative and strategic solutions to challenging coverage disputes. We’re excited to welcome him to the group.”

Raptis advises clients on coverage issues involving a wide range of commercial insurance policies, including directors and officers, errors and omissions, cyber and privacy liability, general liability, pollution liability, and first-party/property policies. In addition, he regularly counsels clients in purchasing policies, pre-dispute claims-handling, and insurance issues related to corporate transactions.

In addition to his insurance matters, Raptis has a long-time devotion to pro bono work. He has represented survivors of domestic violence throughout his legal career, and currently serves as a board member for the DC Volunteer Law Project, which provides a broad range of legal and other services to survivors of domestic violence. He also has represented victims of human trafficking, foreign nationals seeking asylum, clients with developmental disabilities, and African-American farmers subject to discriminatory loan practices.

Raptis received his B.A., summa cum laude, from West Virginia University and his J.D. from West Virginia University College of Law.

Reed Smith’s Insurance Recovery Practice was named Insurance “Litigation Department of the Year” for 2021 by The American Lawyer for its handling of several landmark cases over the past two years. A globally recognized policyholder practice, the firm’s Insurance Recovery Group assists the world’s largest companies in resolving their most complex coverage disputes. The group is known for its deep bench of experienced lawyers, legacy presence across most industries, flexible fee structures, and innovative technology resources.

