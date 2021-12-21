Remote Working From Home Etiquette Tips From 12 Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs

Remote working is becoming more and more popular since the pandemic hit, with many companies, law firms and others switching to a hybrid or remote working environment. Many people are navigating their virtual workspace for the first time, which can seem quite challenging for many.

Here are some remote working etiquette tips from business experts and leaders, to help you boost your productivity and efficiency, and respect your co-workers while remote working from home.

Many lawyers have been working from home and although the ability to work remotely may alter a little depending upon the nature of any lawyer’s work, the answer as to whether they can work remotely from home is generally ‘Yes’. Even for court lawyers there are many courts that are working with partial court closures or with altered arrangements using zoom hearings, teleconferencing and videoconference hearings.

Working remotely from home has become accepted within the legal profession as much, or even more in some cases, as in any other profession or business.

Set Expectations With Your Family, Friends, and Roommates

Brett Sohns, Founder LifeGoal Investments

Brett Sohns, Founder LifeGoal Investments

Working remotely can be great for finally having a healthy work-life balance. However, when transiting from working in the office to working from home, it is important to sit down with your family or roommates, and discuss what your new work situation is going to look like. If you are sharing a space with others, be sure to let them know about your schedule ahead of time, in order to avoid any loud noises or interruptions during your meetings.

Rob Bartlett, CEO WTFast

Respect Your Co-Workers’ Time

Amaury Kosman, CEO Circular

Amaury Kosman, CEO Circular

When working remotely, one of the key etiquette tips to remember is to respect others' time. If you are about to send a meeting request out to an individual, try to think about whether you could save time by instead sending an email or jumping on a quick call. Oftentimes, remote workers can get bombarded with meeting requests and messages, so finding the most direct means of communication will help to get the task done in an efficient manner.

Also, make sure that you keep your messages to employees during working hours, so that you don’t encroach on their off time.

Find a Quiet, Dedicated Work Space

Akhilesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO Fenix Commerce

Akhilesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO Fenix Commerce

One of the key things to remember when transitioning from the office to working from home is that finding a quiet, dedicated work space will help you to be more efficient and focused during work hours. Having a defined office space will also help to train your brain, and get you ready for work-mode. For your home office, find a small room in your home, or a quiet corner away from noise, to set up your desk, monitor, equipment, and supplies that you'll need for the work day. Having all of the necessary items closeby will help to eliminate the need to spend time wandering around your house, or taking too many breaks.

Focus on Goals

Daniel Patrick, Founder DANIEL PATRICK

Daniel Patrick, Founder DANIEL PATRICK

As a leader in a remote workplace, sometimes you may fall into the trap of monitoring employee activity, when instead you should trust your employees, and focus on the goals you set for them. This will help your employees to feel more relaxed while on the job, and will encourage them to manage their workflow in an efficient manner. Making sure that your employees are meeting the deadlines and achieving goals is how to reach success and gain higher productivity levels in a remote work environment.

Be Present and Stay Alert In Meetings

Mehdi Marrakchi, CEO Mob Hookah

Make Your Schedule Accessible

Kevin Miller, Founder KevinMiller.com

Be Responsive To Your Team

Max Tuchman, CEO and Co-Founder Caribu

Max Tuchman, CEO and Co-Founder Caribu

Maintaining a clear line of communication is vital to practicing remote workplace etiquette. This can be done by responding to emails and calls in a timely manner, as well as being available for messages during the day. You should also be mindful of time zones if your colleagues work in different parts of the country, or world, and try to send communications or respond during their working hours, if possible. Establishing communication guidelines and expectations with your team up front will help you to be more productive and responsive during the workday.

Engaging With Your Colleagues

Adam Mitchell, CEO Sponsorpulse

Adam Mitchell, CEO Sponsorpulse

When working remotely, it's important to engage with your colleagues on a consistent basis. Scheduling regular meetings via Microsoft Teams, Zoom or otherwise provides a great opportunity to create a connection despite not being physically together. Leveraging other communication vehicles such as Slack create opportunities to drive efficiency, while also providing an informal channel to celebrate wins, big and small, or share important team wide information.

Being On Time

Evan Zhao, CEO and Co-Founder Revela

Evan Zhao, CEO and Co-Founder Revela

One of the biggest time-savers that workers look forward to when working remotely is being able to eliminate their commute. This alone can save you hours of waiting in traffic, allowing you to get more sleep, or even pushing up your work start time. Since there is no commuting, however, that also means no excuses. Being on time to meetings and calls is essential to maintaining proper etiquette in a workplace. Do not make your colleagues wait for you at the start of a meeting. Instead, be sure to set your alarm, find a quiet room in your home, test your technology beforehand, and be on time to your scheduled events.

Dress Professional

Heather Yurovsky, Founder Shatter & Shine

Heather Yurovsky, Founder Shatter & Shine

The biggest difference between working from home and working in the office is that you are in charge of your environment and have to treat yourself like an employee. Don't underestimate the power of putting on clothes suitable for public viewing. It makes you feel human [and] confident and helps draw the line between being at work and being at home. If you feel yourself extending your work hours because you aren't doing anything in the evening…tell yourself it's time to put work away, recharge, and start tomorrow with a fresh mind. The work will be there in the morning.

Have A Quality Home Office Tech Setup

Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman Ogilvy

All in all, working remotely from home or from other locations is a great way to maintain efficiency and productivity, while also creating a better work-life balance. Remember to follow these remote working etiquette tips, and to continue building those relationships with co-workers, just as you would at the office. This will ultimately make remote working enjoyable and productive for all.

