Renowned Labor Lawyer Leads Team Joining Littler in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (June 1, 2021) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, today announced the addition of four attorneys and one law clerk to its Mexico City office. Shareholder Jorge Sales Boyoli was previously a founding partner and managing director of Bufete Sales Boyoli, a labor and employment law boutique that he dissolved in joining Littler. He arrives with former Bufete Sales Boyoli associates Jesús S. Escárcega Martínez, Erik Daniel García Coronel and Valeria Cutipa Hernández, as well as law clerk Sofia Hernández Gutiérrez.

“Since opening our Mexico City and Monterrey offices in early 2012, Mexico has been an important and growing market for Littler. Jorge’s reputation in Mexico is unmatched as he has spent decades advising employers on complex labor matters and building an impressive practice in Mexico,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s Managing Director and President. “He and his colleagues have strong ties in the business and legal communities across Mexico and their additions will further enhance our robust team and continued growth in the region.”

Sales Boyoli is well-known for advising clients on individual labor litigation, collective matters and procedural labor law, and has handled high-profile union matters in a variety of industries. including electrical utilities, renewable energy, transportation and entertainment. He regularly represents clients in collective contract negotiations, strikes and other matters against some of the country’s largest unions on behalf of major local and international employers.

“Jorge’s extensive experience gives him a unique ability to counsel companies, particularly on the many complex labor matters arising from recent reforms to Mexico’s Federal Labor Law,” said León Rodríguez, Littler’s Mexico Office Managing Shareholder. “His in-depth understanding of labor matters throughout the country, including the evolving landscape for collective bargaining agreements and union negotiations, will be invaluable to our local and international clients doing business in Mexico. The arrival of Jorge and his team is a tremendous addition that further strengthens the first-class service we provide to our clients.”

“I have long admired the Littler team in Mexico and internationally, and I am excited to work with León, Mónica Schiaffino, David Leal, Tania Terrazas and the firm’s many other talented attorneys in Mexico,” said Sales Boyoli. “As the world’s largest employment and labor law firm, Littler’s presence in Mexico and around the globe is vast, and I look forward to leveraging the firm’s platform to best serve my clients.”

Sales Boyoli graduated, with special mention, from the law school of the Universidad Panamericana and received a master’s degree in Strategic Management of Human Capital at the Universidad Anáhuac del Sur. He is active in the International Bar Association; the Mexican Institute of Financial Executives; the Mexican Direct Selling Association; and the National Association of Business Lawyers, where he was National Coordinator of the Labor Law Committee. Sales Boyoli regularly speaks and publishes on labor, human resources and management issues.

Sales Boyoli brings with him an experienced team of employment and labor lawyers, including Jesús Escárcega who guides clients through various aspects of litigation, from pre-litigation disputes to post-judgement settlements. In addition to advocating for clients in the courtroom, he advises on resolving disputes before litigation arises. Erik García is a litigator and counselor on labor law matters. He counsels employers on litigation strategy, human resources matters, proper labor documentation, benefits and contract negotiations and employee disputes. Valeria Cutipa is counselor on labor law matters.

This team’s addition follows the arrival of senior associate Jorge Cerda Chapa to Littler’s Monterrey office in May.

Littler’s international operations span more than 1,600 attorneys practicing across 25 countries. and include Austria, Belgium, Brazil (via a correspondent counsel relationship), Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Poland, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States (including Puerto Rico) and Venezuela. The firm’s global capabilities also include lawyers with exceptional international experience, including practitioners dually licensed in the U.S. and Australia, Brazil, Japan, New Zealand, Russia and South Africa.

