Resignation of Law Council of Australia CEO

After more than 20 years advocating on behalf of the legal profession, Law Council of Australia Chief Executive Officer, Michael Tidball has announced he will be stepping down to take on an exciting new challenge.

Mr Tidball will commence in his new role as Secretary of the NSW Department of Communities and Justice on 1 February 2022.

“I would like to congratulate Michael on his appointment,” Law Council of Australia President, Mr Tass Liveris said. “Throughout his career, Michael has demonstrated a commitment to community service and I know this was a key factor in him taking up this significant opportunity.

“While Michael’s departure is sad, we wish him all the best and sincerely thank him for the more than two decades he has dedicated to advancing the legal profession.”

Mr Tidball was Chief Operating Officer of the Law Society of New South Wales between 2001 and 2006 and its CEO from 2006 to 2020. He became Law Council of Australia CEO in August 2020.

“During Michael’s 18-month tenure at the Law Council, his contribution has been significant and includes leading the development of the Law Council’s five-year strategic plan and development of our online Policy and Advocacy Portal,” Mr Liveris praised.

“Over this time, our profession, and the nation as a whole, has been impacted by COVID. Michael worked tirelessly to help address and overcome hurdles this created and to ensure the health and wellbeing of our workforce and our clients was always central to decision making.

“On behalf of the profession, I thank Mr Tidball for his immense contribution to the work of the Law Council, to advancing the legal profession and upholding the rule of law.”

“My long involvement with the legal profession has been a privilege and an honour,” Mr Tidball said. “I have been fortunate to work with an amazing and supportive team, which includes the Law Council’s Executive and Secretariat and the huge number of lawyers who generously volunteer on our committees, who have provided me with insight and expertise, and who have been vital to the formulation of major policies and initiatives.”

A national recruitment process to engage the Law Council of Australia’s next Chief Executive Officer is now underway.

“We are grateful to Deputy CEO, Margery Nicoll, who has agreed to act as CEO until we are able to appoint a new permanent Chief Executive,” Mr Liveris said.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.