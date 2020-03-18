Retired District Court Judges Re-Appointed

The appointment of five more Acting District Court Judges has been gazetted. This follows the appointment of six Acting District Court Judges earlier this month.

Laurence John Ryan, retired District Court Judge, has been appointed an Acting District Court Judge and also to exercise the jurisdiction of the Family Court for a term of two years commencing on 18 August 2020.

Christopher John Field, retired District Court Judge, has been appointed an Acting District Court Judge and also to exercise the jurisdiction of the District Court under section 354(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act 2011 for a term of two years commencing on 7 July 2020.

Craig James Thompson, retired District Court Judge, has been appointed an Acting District Court Judge and also to exercise the jurisdiction of the District Court under section 354(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act 2011 for a term of two years commencing on 25 October 2020.

Alexander James Twaddle, retired District Court Judge, has been appointed an Acting District Court Judge and also to exercise the jurisdiction of the Family Court for a term of one year commencing on 22 December 2020.

Carolyn Henwood, retired District Court Judge, has been appointed an Acting District Court Judge for a term of one year commencing on 20 September 2020.

