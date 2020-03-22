Anonymous law firm review Add your star rating 5/5
Powering Lawyers
Anonymous law firm review Add your star rating 5/5
Rhonda Martinez* Many students worry about how they are going to spend their time at a law firm as interns. They want to impress employers and prepare for recruiting. Getting a good job is the main point of education so you should make sure that employers will see you as a good candidate. Although your […]
Eve Cornwell is a trainee at Linklaters, London office and has released a much-watched, ‘unfiltered’ view of the Magic Circle firm’s office with a video view of everything in the firm’s London HQ – with the blessing of the firm, who want to lift the lid on working at Big Law, London. Everthing from the […]
Going Boldly Where No Woman Lawyer Has Gone Before . . The Space Lawyer New Zealand’s booming space industry has produced one of the world’s first Space lawyers. Rachel Moore & Kate Green spoke with Dr Maria Pozza Maria Pozza is New Zealand’s only space lawyer. Far from talking to aliens, she spends her time, […]
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton’s firing of a four partner team that planned to move to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is a further example of the increasing aggression for legal talent shown in the competitive corporate legal market in the US. It has also provoked some criticism for the impact it will have on Clearys – and potentially […]
Beth Lebowitz* What exactly is the role of an in-house counsel or a general counsel? How does one prepare for that career path or even find where the path begins? Interested in making the leap from big law to an in-house role? In this article we dig into what a GC is, does, and who […]
Our Open Days and Vacation Schemes give you those first insights into a dynamic career in law. Our Training Contract will transform you from a talented beginner to a professional lawyer. Join us and you will experience, first hand, the ‘one firm, one team’ approach that makes working at Clifford Chance so different. As a […]