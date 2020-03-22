LawFuel

The 'Unfiltered' View of Linklaters – By A Staffer's Video Log

By

Eve Cornwell is a trainee at Linklaters, London office and has released a much-watched, ‘unfiltered’ view of the Magic Circle firm’s office with a video view of everything in the firm’s London HQ – with the blessing of the firm, who want to lift the lid on working at Big Law, London. Everthing from the […]

The Kiwi Lawyer Boldly Going Where No Woman Has Gone Before

By

Going Boldly Where No Woman Lawyer Has Gone Before . . The Space Lawyer New Zealand’s booming space industry has produced one of the world’s first Space lawyers. Rachel Moore & Kate Green spoke with Dr Maria Pozza Maria Pozza is New Zealand’s only space lawyer. Far from talking to aliens, she spends her time, […]

What It Means to Be a GC

By

Beth Lebowitz* What exactly is the role of an in-house counsel or a general counsel? How does one prepare for that career path or even find where the path begins? Interested in making the leap from big law to an in-house role? In this article we dig into what a GC is, does, and who […]

