‘Rolls Royce’ Fraud Specialist Joins Quay Chambers

Former Meredith Connell and Russell McVeagh litigator Michael Thomas, who worked on major prosecution against Rolls Royce some years ago has joined Quay Chambers, Auckland.

He specialises in fraud law issues including anti-money laundering, internal investigations, professional discipline, regulatory proceedings, sports law, and health/medical law.

He has expertise in serious and complex investigations and prosecutions and also previously worked at the ASB Bank and the Serious Fraud Office.

He also worked for the United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office in London, where he worked on a global corruption investigation into Rolls-Royce PLC.

Rolls-Royce, Britain’s leading multinational manufacturer, was ordered to pay £671m in penalties after long-running investigations into claims it paid bribes to land export contracts.

He also worked on the prosecution of former solicitor John David Milne who ran Ponzi scheme involving the theft of $2.8 million and also prosecuted directors of Dominion Finance.

