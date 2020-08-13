Second Aggressive Raid By Adelaide-Based Law Firm Takes Partners From Yet Another Global Big Law Player

Thomson Geer has raided yet another Big Law global firm by taking three partners and eight others from DLA Piper, hard on the heels of the Adelaide-based law firm’s Brisbane raid on Dentons.
Thomson Geer raided 20 fee earners from Dentons in July. The raid on DLA Piper focused on M&A lawyers.
The DLA Piper partners are Scott Gibson, Marc Wilshaw and Michael Bowen who have worked on a reported 27 capital market deals worth $1.3 billion last year.
Thomson Geer has 116 partners around Australia and is clearly on an aggressive growth path and Chief Executive Adrian Tembel has reportedly been planning the raid for some time, to boost the M&A capacity of the firm’s west coast team with its east coast M&A capability.
The Dentons raid took all of the firm’s Brisbane-based partners.
