Senior Criminal Law Barrister Who Pulled Faces at Judge Fined

Marguerite Russell is a highly experienced and capable criminal law barrister, but her disagreement with the ruling of a judge in a matter in which she appeared for the defence, being handed a £1,000 fine and calling the Judge’s ruling “insane”.

For some reason the UK Bar Tribunals & Adjudication Service hearing dealt with the matter only this month, despite the offensive behaviour having occurred over a three month period in 2016.

Ms Russell, who practices from Garden Court Chambers, apparently interrupted both the prosecution counsel’s submissions and the judge, and failed to sit down when asked to do so. She was also charged with shouting at the judge and/or talking over counsel, and said ‘this is ridiculous’ following a ruling given in response to submissions she had made.

The following month Russell interrupted and/or argued with the judge when she refused to accede to a submission she made, describing the decision as ‘insane’. She also pulled faces at her and/or acted in a manner that led to her being told to sit down.

Russell was found to have engaged in conduct which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in a barrister or in the profession.

