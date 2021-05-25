Sidley Adds Prominent Energy Transactional Partner Holt Foster in Dallas

Dallas – Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Holt Foster has joined the firm as a partner in the Dallas office. Mr. Foster will be a member of the global Energy and Infrastructure group and a practice area team co-leader of the Energy practice. He joins Sidley from Thompson Knight where he has served on the firm’s Management Committee and as head of the Dallas office.
“Holt’s dedication to client service and entrepreneurial spirit make him a great fit with the Sidley culture,” said Yvette Ostolaza, managing partner of Sidley’s Dallas office and chair-elect of the firm’s management committee. “His reputation among the premier private equity funds and the Dallas area business community made him attractive to us. We also already shared some clients so it was a natural fit.”
As one of the leading energy transactional lawyers in Dallas, Mr. Foster represents private equity funds and their portfolio companies in buying and selling energy assets. He represents some of the industry’s largest funds, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, financings, and formation of private equity funds. In addition to energy transactions, Mr. Foster has expertise in a broad range of industries including high-tech and software. He works with public and private companies, both domestically and internationally, on structuring and negotiating transactions.
“We are thrilled that Holt is joining our market-leading energy team. His addition will help us continue to grow our practice in Texas and globally,” said Cliff Vrielink, global leader of the Energy and Infrastructure practice and a member of the firm’s executive committee. “Having known Holt for over 15 years, I have always had great respect for his insights, his expertise, and the value he brings to his clients.”
With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.
Attorney Advertising – Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.