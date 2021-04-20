Sidley Austin Joined By Former Davis Polk and Simpson Thacher Attorneys in New York

New York – Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that David Mollo-Christensen and Eric Wolf are joining the firm’s New York office as partners in its Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice. Mr. Mollo-Christensen joins Sidley from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, and Mr. Wolf will join from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

Mr. Mollo-Christensen counsels on a broad range of executive compensation and employee benefits matters, with a particular focus on private equity and public mergers and acquisitions. He has represented public, strategic, and private equity clients in connection with transactions ranging from targeted investments valued in the tens of millions of dollars to global public mergers valued in the tens of billions dollars. He also advises companies in connection with IPOs, SPACs, spin-offs, and joint ventures. His extensive experience includes negotiating employment and separation agreements, designing equity-based and other incentive arrangements, and advising companies regarding SEC and federal securities law compliance and disclosure.

Mr. Wolf’s practice focuses on executive compensation and benefits-related matters that arise in connection with corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, and joint ventures. He represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies with respect to compensation structures and employment arrangements. He has advised on multi-billion dollar transactions for private equity clients across a variety of sectors including technology and financial services. He also regularly advises public companies and their executives in connection with employment, severance, and equity-based arrangements.

“The addition of Dave and Eric continues our growth in the New York market,” said Sam Gandhi, managing partner of Sidley’s New York office. “They are critical to help us scale our practice in New York to meet the high demand in corporate deal making that we are experiencing. They are highly valued resources and will be a great fit with our collaborative culture.”

“Bringing Dave and Eric’s experience together to work on complex corporate transactions and the compensation and benefits issues that are associated with those deals, will enhance the value we provide clients involved in such matters,” said Brian Fahrney, co-leader of the firm’s global M&A and Private Equity practice. “Their deep knowledge across multiple industries will strengthen our high-growth corporate transactions and private equity work.”

